Santos Tour Down Under 2017: Caleb Ewan sprints to victory again on stage three - Road Cycling UK

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) avoided a late crash to outsprint world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and claim his second stage victory in three days at the Santos Tour Down Under.

Sagan kicked first as the peloton swung onto the final straight, but Ewan surged past the rainbow jersey to add to his victory on stage one as BMC Racing’s Richie Porte retained the ochre jersey.

Ewan’s victory – the fourth of his career at the Tour Down Under, and sixth on the WorldTour on all – came despite losing his lead-out man, Daryl Impey, in the crash too.