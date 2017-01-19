Three Brits in young AnPost-Chain Reaction Cycles line-up for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Irish UCI Continental team AnPost-Chain Reaction Cycles will boast three British riders for 2017, with general manager Sean Kelly optimistic about the chances of the young team this season.

Dave Rayner Fund-backed duo Dan Gardner and Jacob Scott are on board, alongside British Cycling Academy graduate Mark Stewart, while the team also boasts four Irish riders for the new season.

Matthew Teggart, another Dave Rayner Fund beneficiary, Connor Hennebry, Sean McKenna and former Irish champion Damien Shaw make up the Irish quartet.