British National Road and Time Trial Championships to return to Northumberland - Road Cycling UK

The 2018 British National Road and Time Trial Championships will return to Northumberland – scene of Bradley Wiggins’ 2011 triumph.

Incorporated into the long-running Cyclone Festival of Cycling – the women’s and men’s road championships will see the winners of the well-established Curlew Cup and Beaumont Trophy crowned.

As a result, the Championships will form part of a four-day weekend of cycling in the North East; the time trials take place on Thursday June 28; the Tyne 6 Bridges Fun Rides on the Friday, the Cyclone Challenge Ride sportives are on Saturday June 30; and the national road race champions will be crowned on Sunday July 1 – six days before the start of the Tour de France.