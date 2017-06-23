Steve Cummings claims first British national time trial title; Claire Rose is women's champion - Road Cycling UK

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) won his first national time trial title, and could now start the Tour de France in the blue, red and white stripes after beating defending champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on the Isle of Man.
Cummings, if selected for his third consecutive Tour, will race as British time trial champion on the opening stage in Dusseldorf after posting a time of 57.18 on the 44.4km course.
He is the first person other than Dowsett or Sir Bradley Wiggins to win the men’s national time trial title since Michael Hutchinson in 2008, with Dowsett missing out on a record-equalling sixth consecutive win by just eight seconds.
