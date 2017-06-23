Steve Cummings claims first British national time trial title; Claire Rose is women's champion - Road Cycling UK

Cummings, in his first race back after crashing of the Tour of the Basque Country in April, set an average speed of 46.492km/h as he set the mark for Dowsett to beat if the Movistar man was to keep his national title.

But Dowsett – who will also hope to be on the Tour de France startline for the Dusseldorf time trial – posted 57.26, finishing second.

Alex Dowsett missed out on a record-equalling sixth win by just eight second (pic – Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Dowsett was actually fastest through the first time check, but on a hilly, technical course the Movistar man lost time on the second part of the course.

James Gullen (JLT-Condor), in form after winning the An Post Ras and placing second at the Beaumont Trophy, finishing third in 58.08.

Cummings was racing for the first time since crashing out of the Tour of the Basque Country (pic – Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Cummings and Dowsett were two of five WorldTour riders on the startlist for the race, but the Team Sky trio of Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jon Dibben and Owain Doull missed out – the latter having to curtail his effort after suffering a puncture.

Geoghegan Hart finished fourth – 1’27” slower than Cummings – while Dibben was tenth at 3’18”.