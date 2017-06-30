Brits on Tour: every British rider to ride the Tour de France

2010s

The formation of Team Sky in 2010 has ensured Brits are now commonplace at the Tour. Mark Cavendish became the first Brit to win the points classification in 2011, a year in which he was also crowned world champion, and Bradley Wiggins was crowned the first ever British Tour de France winner a year later. Chris Froome’s three overall victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016, and his King of the Mountains title in 2015, means Britons continue to rule the Tour’s roads, while Adam Yates became the first Brit to win the white jersey of best young rider in 2016.

Steve Cummings (2010, 2012, 2015-2017)

A domestique for Team Sky in 2010 and BMC Racing in 2012, Cummings moved to MTN-Qhubeka for the 2015 season and claimed a famous solo stage win for the African team on Mandela Day. He bagged his second solo stage win in the race the following year, and will appear as British champion in 2017.

Steve Cummings earned his maiden Tour de France stage win to make it a very special Mandela Day for his African team, MTN-Qhubeka (pic: Sirotti)

Jeremy Hunt (2010)

Jeremy Hunt was aged 36 when he appeared in his first and only Tour de France for the Cervelo Test Team in 2010, having turned down the chance to ride as British champion with Banesto in 1997.

Daniel Lloyd (2010)

Also a member of the Cervelo Test Team in 2010, Daniel Lloyd finished his only Tour de France in 162nd place.

Ben Swift (2011, 2017)

Though with Team Sky from its inception until 2016, Ben Swift has ridden just one Tour de France to date. His move to UAE Team Emirates this year means he’ll be back on the start line for the first time in six years.

Ian Stannard (2013, 2015, 2016)

Essex rider Ian Stannard has enjoyed individual success in the Classics, but was also a key part of Chris Froome’s three GC wins in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Pete Kennaugh (2013, 2015)

Olympic gold medallist on the track, Manxman Pete Kennaugh was a surprise inclusion in 2013 but excelled as a domestique in the mountains, and rode as British champion in 2015.

Simon Yates (2014, 2015, 2017)

Turned pro with Orica-GreenEDGE in 2014 and was handed a shock Tour de France debut that same year before completing the race for the first time 12 months later. He will now bid for success in the youth classification in 2017.

Luke Rowe (2015-2017)

Welsh rider Luke Rowe earned his Tour de France debut in 2015, with the primary aim of protecting Chris Froome on the flat and cobbled stages. He impressed enough to earn selection again in 2016, and will make it three in a row in 2017.

Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard were two of the workhorses behind Chris Froome’s 2015 Tour victory (pic: Sirotti)

Alex Dowsett (2015)

After a couple of near-misses, Alex Dowsett was handed his Tour debut in 2015 and battled on after a crash on the cobbled stage four before finally abandoning in the mountains.

Adam Yates (2015, 2016)

Tasked with hunting stage wins in the mountains, the twin brother of team-mate Simon earned three top-ten finishes on his Tour debut in 2015. The following year he focussed on the GC, and rode to fourth place overall, claiming the white jersey of best young rider.

Chris Froome, in the yellow jersey, and Adam Yates, in the white jersey of best young rider, stood on the final Paris podium to cap a great 2016 Tour for the Brits (pic: Sirotti)

Dan McLay (2016-2017)

Sprinter Dan McLay made his debut at the 2016 Tour de France after picking up his first two pro wins earlier in the season. A string of top-ten finishes in the first week showcased his potential and he returns to the race in 2017.