British neo-pro Chris Lawless set for WorldTour debut at Tour Down Under - Road Cycling UK

British neo-pro Chris Lawless will makes his WorldTour debut in Australia after being named in a youthful Team Sky line-up for the curtain-raising Tour Down Under.

Sky have named three Brits in their seven-man line-up, with Lawless joined by Owain Doull and Jon Dibben for the six-day race, which starts on Tuesday January 16.

Lawless, who signed for Team Sky in September, is one of three young debutants in the line-up, with sprinter Kristoffer Halvorsen spearheading Sky’s sprinting charge and 20-year-old Colombian Egan Bernal eyeing the general classification.