British neo-pro Chris Lawless set for WorldTour debut at Tour Down Under - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Racing

British neo-pro Chris Lawless set for WorldTour debut at Tour Down Under

Lawless one of three Brits in youthful Team Sky line-up for season-opening race

British neo-pro Chris Lawless will makes his WorldTour debut in Australia after being named in a youthful Team Sky line-up for the curtain-raising Tour Down Under.

Sky have named three Brits in their seven-man line-up, with Lawless joined by Owain Doull and Jon Dibben for the six-day race, which starts on Tuesday January 16.

Lawless, who signed for Team Sky in September, is one of three young debutants in the line-up, with sprinter Kristoffer Halvorsen spearheading Sky’s sprinting charge and 20-year-old Colombian Egan Bernal eyeing the general classification.

Chris Lawless will make his WorldTour debut at the Tour Down Under 2018 (Pic: Team Sky)

And the Wigan-born rider is raring to go on the big stage, saying: “I’m really looking forward to starting the season at the Tour Down Under.

“Going over there with a young team should be pretty fun. It should be good seeing how we all bounce off each other and I’m sure we’ll all be really enthusiastic to get up there and get stuck in.”

Salvatore Puccio and Lukasz Wisniowski complete the line-up, and directeur sportif Brett Lancaster expects the race to follow tradition with opportunities for the sprinters before the decisive GC stage on Willunga Hill. It was on the climb that Richie Porte all-but-sealed his 2017 Tour Down Under victory.

“It’s a really young and exciting team and we’re keen to see how these guys develop.

“Egan has already raced in a lot of big races. He’s no longer a neo-pro but he’s very young still. It’s going to be a really good chance to see where he is at, especially against the Australian riders who are in a home race and adapted already. We’ll see what happens come Willunga Hill and we’ll look to put him in a good position.

“It’s Willunga again where the race should be decided. Stage four has a good climb too but it’s similar to what we’ve seen in recent years. That Willunga day will be interesting for sure.”

Richie Porte won last year’s race after victory on Willunga Hill and Team Sky DS Brett Lancaster expects the 2018 race to follow the same formula (Pic: Sirotti)

Bernal’s likely competition will come from BMC Racing, who in defending champion Porte, Rohan Dennis and veteran new signing Simon Gerrans boast the last three winners of the race.

Former Team Sky man Peter Kennaugh will ride for Bora-hansgrohe for the first time, as part of a strong squad built around world champion Peter Sagan.

There are currently no further Brits on the start list, but Team Dimension Data and Mitchelton-Scott are still to name their line-ups.

Team Sky line-up for 2018 Tour Down Under

Jon Dibben (GBR)
Owain Doull (GBR)
Chris Lawless (GBR)
Egan Bernal (COL)
Kristoffer Halvorsen (NOR)
Salvatore Puccio (ITA)
Lukasz Wisniowski (POL)

Share

Topics:

Tour Down Under 2018

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Racing

Tom Pidcock crowned GB cycling team rider of the year

Teenage multi-discipline champion earns top honour after sensational 12 months on the bike

Tom Pidcock crowned GB cycling team rider of the year
Racing

British champion Nikki Brammeier and Canyon join forces to launch MUDIIITA cyclo-cross team

Brammeier's MUDIIITA project features pro team, academy, and CX clinics and coaching sessions

British champion Nikki Brammeier and Canyon join forces to launch MUDIIITA pro cyclo-cross team
Racing

Chris Froome 'confident we will get to the bottom' of adverse analytical finding

Team Sky man takes to Twitter to thank fans for their support

Chris Froome 'confident we will get to the bottom' of adverse analytical finding
Racing

Chris Froome could lose Vuelta a Espana title after adverse anti-doping finding

Team Sky man found to have twice the permitted limit of Salbutamol in an in-competition urine test

Chris Froome could lose Vuelta a Espana title after adverse anti-doping finding
Racing

Chris Froome to race Giro d'Italia 2018 and target Grand Tour hat-trick

Team Sky rider bids for Giro-Tour double having taken confidence from 2017 Tour-Vuelta success

Chris Froome to race Giro d'Italia 2018 and target Grand Tour hat-trick
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production