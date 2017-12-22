Hunting the rush

There are lots of things that aren’t that great about bike racing. I have probably talked a lot about them over the course of the year, because it’s easy to complain.

What’s much harder to capture is the rush of racing, the indefinable elusive positive that sits on the other end of the see-saw and outweighs all the negatives.

It’s the amazing feeling you get from turning yourself inside out for an hour in pursuit of three British Cycling ‘points’ and a brown envelope containing £7 of prize money.

Bike racing is a big rush (Pic: Sportograf)

In my short career so far, there haven’t been that many glorious victories (none, to be precise), but there have been races where I’ve crossed the line 25th and buzzing from the thrill of competition.

If it was always like that, I doubt you’d be able to keep me away from the crit track. I understand a bit better just why Mark Cavendish is in such a foul mood when he doesn’t win – it’s the frustration of not doing your best, not necessarily the frustration of not winning.

It’s just that his ‘best’ is winning Tour de France stages and my ‘best’ is not crashing into the grassy verge at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit.