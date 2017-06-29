Tour de France prize money in numbers

The yellow jersey of the Tour de France is one of the most iconic prizes in the sporting world.

But the winner of cycling’s biggest prize doesn’t just bag himself the fabled maillot jaune – the Tour de France is big business and the prize money reflects that.

The yellow jersey is not all that’s up for grabs for the Tour de France winner – and we’re not talking about those fluffy lions either (pic: Sirotti)

There’s financial reward up for grabs for stage winners, classification leaders and, in fact, every rider who finishes the three-week race.

And riders can also bag bonifications on the biggest climbs too – with last year’s race seeing more than €2,000,000 handed out.

This year’s prize distribution is the same, meaning €500,000 up for grabs for the overall winner.

So, besides personal glory and a place in sporting legend, what else is up for grabs at the Tour? Here’s the full breakdown of the Tour de France 2017 prize money on offer.