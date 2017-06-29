Tour de France prize money in numbers

In numbers: Tour de France 2017 prize money

What's at stake for riders in the Tour de France?

The  yellow jersey of the Tour de France is one of the most iconic prizes in the sporting world.

But the winner of cycling’s biggest prize doesn’t just bag himself the fabled maillot jaune – the Tour de France is big business and the prize money reflects that.

The yellow jersey is not all that’s up for grabs for the Tour de France winner – and we’re not talking about those fluffy lions either (pic: Sirotti)

There’s financial reward up for grabs for stage winners, classification leaders and, in fact, every rider who finishes the three-week race.

And riders can also bag bonifications on the biggest climbs too – with last year’s race seeing more than €2,000,000 handed out.

– Eleven must-ride climbs of the 2017 Tour de France –

This year’s prize distribution is the same, meaning €500,000 up for grabs for the overall winner.

So, besides personal glory and a place in sporting legend, what else is up for grabs at the Tour? Here’s the full breakdown of the Tour de France 2017 prize money on offer.

2,285,950

The overall prize pot for the 2017 Tour de France is €2,285,950. That’s a slight decrease on last year, but that’s a reflection on the route, namely less prize-paying climbs . Each team splits the money it wins – not just between riders, but mechanics, soigneurs and sometimes even the bus driver, although each team will have its own formula.

Team Sky shared a prize fund of just shy of €600,000 at last year’s Tour de France (pic: Alex Broadway/ASO)

Team Sky took home more than any other team in 2016 as Chris Froome won the yellow jersey for the second consecutive year. At the other end of the scale, Cannondale-Drapac won just €14,100 between them.

500,000

Top spot on the podium in Paris is worth €500,000. That stays the same as last year’s record level, which itself was a €50,000 increase on 2015. While that’s not an amount to be sniffed at, it is actually comparatively low compared to other sports. Tennis’ Wimbledon Championships, for example, will hand out a whopping £2,200,000 to the two (gentleman and ladies) singles winners.

Chris Froome took home €500,000 for winning last year’s Tour de France. Second place is worth €200,000 and third place earns €100,000 (pic – Sirotti)

Second place in the Tour is worth €200,000, while third place gets €100,000. Finishing from fourth to 19th pays out between €70,000 and €1,100, while every other finisher nets €1,000 as reward for slogging it out over the entirety of the three-week race.

500

It’s not just the rider who takes home the yellow jersey who finishes quids in either, with €500 the prize for a day in the yellow jersey. Mark Cavendish (€500), Peter Sagan (€1,500), Greg van Avermaet (€1,500) and Chris Froome (€7,000) all wore the maillot jaune in 2016 .

A day in the yellow jersey nets you €500 (pic: Sirotti)

The other three jerseys – the white jersey of best young rider, green jersey of points classification leader and polka dot jersey of King of the Mountains – are each worth €300 a day.

11,000

The top 20 riders on each stage win prize money, with €11,000 reserved for the winner each day, €5,500 for second place and €2,800 for third. The rider finishing 20th earns €300. There’s also €500 on offer for the best young rider (under 26) on every stage.

The top 20 riders on each stage earn prize money, with €11,000 reserved for the winner (pic: Sirotti)

The 2017 edition of the Tour de France once again no team time trials, but the prize money for those is slightly different, with the winning team netting €10,000 in 2015. Again, quite generously, prize money was awarded down to 20th place.

25,000

The final winner of the points and King of the Mountains classifications each collect €25,000, while the best young rider in the final general classification picks up €20,000. Second place for all three is worth €15,000 and third place nets €10,000.

The winner of the points classification and King of the Mountains net €25,000 each – so that’s €125k in the last four years for Peter Sagan. The best young rider gets €20,000 (pic: Sirotti)

Rafal Majka was crowned King of the Mountains in 2016, for the second time,  while Peter Sagan claimed his fifth consecutive points classification title. Adam Yates was the best young rider.

800

There are prizes atop every climb in the race to the first three riders at the summit. Classified according to their difficulty, seven have been given the toughest HC stamp (hors categorie or beyond category) in 2017 with the first rider to the top of each claiming €800.

The first rider over the top of the seven HC climbs nets €800 (pic: Alex Broadway/ASO)

The 2017 Tour de France also features 11 category one climbs (€650 to the first to the top); five category two climbs (€500); 14 category three climbs (€300) and 16 rated category four (€200). One of the seven hors categorie climbs also carries a further bonification in 2017…

5,000

Also up for grabs is the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, named in memory of the Tour de France founder, whose memorial stands atop the Col du Galibier. The Souvenir Henri Desgrange is awarded to the first rider to the summit of the highest mountain in each year’s race, which this year happens to be the Galibier on stage 17.

The Col du Galibier will be the highest point of the 2017 Tour de France (Pic: cyclepig / Creative Commons)

With the Col du Tourmalet not featuring on this year’s route, the Souvenir Jacques Goddet will not be awarded.

1,500

It’s not just the climbs worth money but the intermediate sprints too, with the top three at each sprint not only rewarded with points towards the green jersey classification.

A day in the break can be rewarding, with €1,500 available for the first rider at the intermediate sprint (pic: Sirotti)

The winner at each sprint nets €1,500, second place gets €1,000 and third place bags €500.

2,000

Alongside the jersey wearers, the podium ceremony also features the rider voted most aggressive of the day (excluding the final stage and any time trial stages). Alongside red race numbers for the following day, the combativity prize also carries a €2,000 reward.

The combativity prize is worth €2,000 each day, apart from the final stage and time trials (pic: Sirotti)

At the end of the race, the “Super Combatif” prize is also awarded to the rider deemed most aggressive in the whole race. Peter Sagan won the €20,000 prize.

2,800

Calculated by adding the times of a team’s three best riders on each stage, plus their fifth placed rider’s time in any team time trial, the team classification awards €2,800 to each day’s top team.

The top team in the team classification earn €50,000 – Movistar have netted the prize two years in a row (pic: Sirotti)

Usually distinguishable by their yellow helmets, the team leading the overall team classification at the end of the race net a further €50,000. The team classification has prize money down to fifth place, with €30,000 for the runners-up and €20,000 for third place. The fourth best team get €12,000 and fifth best claim €8,000. Movistar have scooped the €50,000 prize in the last two years.

