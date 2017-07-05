Tour de France 2017: who will win the green jersey after Peter Sagan's disqualification? - Road Cycling UK

After Peter Sagan’s expulsion and Mark Cavendish’s abandonment through injury, there is guaranteed to be a new rider in the green jersey on the Tour de France 2017 podium come July 23.

While the debate surrounding Sagan’s punishment – which initially saw him relegated on the stage and docked time and points, before race commissaires opted to disqualify the world champion – will role on, one consequence of the decision is he will not be breaking Erik Zabel’s record of six consecutive points classification wins.

And with 2011 winner Cavendish the only other current rider to have pulled on the green jersey on the Paris podium, there will be a chance for one of the WorldTour’s other leading fast men to pull on the jersey for the first time.

So, with the competition now wide open, how does the points classification stand and who has the best chance of writing their name into the Tour de France history books?