Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the 2017 Tour de France after his role in Mark Cavendish’s crash in the final sprint of stage four.

Sagan barged Cavendish into the barriers as the Manxman tried to sneak through a tight gap, flicking out an elbow which caused the Manxman to crash badly.

The incident also caused John Degenkolb and Ben Swift to crash, and left Cavendish’s arm in a sling as he awaited an X-ray.

.@arnaudemare s’impose après une chute de Cavendish / @arnaudemare wins the stage, Cavendish crashed #TDF2017 @vittel pic.twitter.com/93HGr6XETq — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 4, 2017

Upon the conclusion of the stage, Dimension Data directeur sportif Roger Hammond and Cavendish’s long-standing manager Rolf Aldag called for Sagan to be disqualified for the incident.

And race commissaires later agreed, having reviewed the footage, stating that Sagan’s ‘irregular sprinting’ merited disqualification, having initially only relegated the Slovakian and docked time and points.