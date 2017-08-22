WorldTour Wrap: Totally terrific team time trial tweaks - Road Cycling UK

Lions

Actual lions. Why? Well, on stage one of the Vuelta, the TTT course in Nîmes actually routed through the Roman amphitheater there – and we all know what used to go on in Roman amphitheaters, don’t we?

Introducing a few hungry jungle cats to the parcours would keep all the teams on their toes, as well as creating some interesting tactical decisions about how much armour to wear…

Secret results

You do the TTT as normal, but you set it up as a sort of secret ‘stage zero’, rather than one of the televised ‘proper’ stages – and you don’t reveal the results until way, way into the race.

On the second rest day, maybe, the times are announced and all the riders’ GC positions are adjusted accordingly. This would have the wonderful side-effect of making all the GC teams race like lunatics for the first two weeks, trying to guarantee themselves a lead that isn’t going to ‘vanish’ overnight because of a poor showing in the TTT.

One team of normal guys

One of the reasons TTTs are dull is that it’s hard to gauge how fast and technical the event is, because all the teams look to be going roughly the same speed. What would really bring it to life, we think, is one squad formed of blokes picked from the crowd, who are then placed onto top-spec TT bikes and forced to pin on a set of numbers. For context.

As a sweetener, if they place top ten, they get to compete in the next day’s stage as well.