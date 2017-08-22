WorldTour Wrap: Totally terrific team time trial tweaks - Road Cycling UK

This weekend saw the return of the Grand Tour racing to our TV sets – hurrah! The Vuelta, the final three-week race of the season is looking like being a real belter, with mountains sprinkled liberally through the parcours – Chris Froome moving into the red jersey after Monday’s first mountain stage.
But while the climb-laden stages have fans high on anticipation, the opening weekend probably did not – not least with how the first road stage begin…
Totally terrific team time trials
The Vuelta began with a team time trial on Saturday through the beautiful city of Nîmes. The stage was won by BMC Racing, who got their man, Rohan Dennis, into the red leader’s jersey.
Team time trials do not make for the most enthralling spectacle, but at least they’re much briefer than their individual equivalents. Still, we thought perhaps there were some ways to liven up a TTT, so that it really gets the heart racing for those of us watching at home.
