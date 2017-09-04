WorldTour Wrap: the weirdest Grand Tour stage in history? - Road Cycling UK

The good book

The road book is a firm friend of the professional cyclist, containing within its pages the information vital to a successful race and the riders will pore over the pages well in advance of a Grand Tour, trying to glean some insight that will help them in the heat of battle.

For the stage hunters, it’s their best resource in terms of identifying a particular day that suits their strengths to target, while the general classification teams also rely on the road book for spotting potential pitfalls or spots for an ambush. It is not referred to as ‘the bible’ lightly.

Of course, sometimes the road book gets it wrong, or straight up lies.

Occasionally, it even trolls the riders.

This stage is classed as ‘medium mountain’ in the Vuelta roadbook. Banter. pic.twitter.com/76gBeAgmHq — Daniel Friebe (@friebos) August 28, 2017

But neither of these incidences were as harsh as stage 13 to Tomares. ‘One for the sprinters’ the road book said. Flat run-in, couple of roundabouts. Nothing to worry about. Maybe a slightly uphill finish.

And then, whammo, an incredibly steep ramp at about 2km to go. Puncheur smash-merchants like Matteo Trentin boshed it, while the pure sprinters vanished into thin air. Pity the Blythes and Modolos of the Vuelta, slogging through day after day of climbing mountains, all based on the promise that there’s a flat stage in week two. And then arriving at the finale to discover they have the Muur van Tomares to contend with.

While it’s not nice for the riders to experience this sort of duplicitous behaviour from the road book, as fans we can’t wait for Tuesday’s ‘flat individual time trial’.

What the riders don’t know yet is it’s actually a triple-split stage with a basket-weaving competition followed by ‘guess the number of beans in this jar’, and finishing with a contest to see who can eat the most hotdogs (Finally, a stage for Conor Dunne!).