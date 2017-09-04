WorldTour Wrap: the weirdest Grand Tour stage in history? - Road Cycling UK

As the Vuelta ploughed on into its second week, Chris Froome took an ever-more vice-like grip on seemingly every classification going. Not only is the Kenyan-born British rider wearing the maglia rojo for the overall lead, he’s also at the head of the points standings (for sprinters) and to go with his red and green ones, he’s also got the white jersey for the combination competition.
As far as we can make out, this is awarded based on a combination of factors including a rider’s star sign, their favourite member of The Beatles and their proficiency at household tasks like hoovering, dusting and declogging the U-bend.
Such is Froome’s Godfather-esque domination of all facets of this race, there are now rumours circulating that if Davide Villella doesn’t surrender the polka dots soon he’s going to get a midnight visit from Ian Stannard, Wout Poels and a pair of concrete cleats.
Don’t think for a moment though that the Vuelta hasn’t been thrilling, despite Froome’s dominance – there’s been plenty of big top action, as well as plenty of sideshows in this most anarchic of travelling circuses. Oh, and let’s not forget the Tour of Britain kicked off yesterday with its most star-studded-est line-up ever.
