The 90th edition of the UCI Road World Championships sees the battle for the rainbow jersey return to Norway for just the second time, with the 2017 edition kicking off on Sunday (September 17) with the team time trials.

A week of racing action follows, with Chris Froome among the riders in time trial action before Peter Sagan and Amalie Dideriksen bid to defend their world road race titles on the final weekend.

Tony Martin starts as defending champion in the men’s time trial in Bergen (Pic: Sirotti)

But what kind of racing can we expect in Bergen, set against the backdrop of the fjords of Norway and its western coastline?

– UCI Road World Championships 2017: TV schedule –

We’ll take a closer look at the contenders for the elite men and women’s road races soon, but first here’s everything you need to know about the elite time trials, and the riders to look out for…