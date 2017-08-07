WorldTour Wrap: All hail Pony Gallopin - Road Cycling UK

There wasn’t much racing going on in the WorldTour this week, with just the Tour of Poland – or ‘Tour de Pologne’, to give it its properly Frenchified name – to keep us occupied.
The reason for the dearth of racing is that, after the Tour a couple of weeks ago, most teams will be focusing on the forthcoming, final Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a España.
Those who did well at the Grand Boucle will be using this time to recover and eat tiramisu, while those who underperformed are off at a South African altitude camp somewhere being shouted at by their DS and trying to panic-train their way into some form.
