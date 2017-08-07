WorldTour Wrap: All hail Pony Gallopin - Road Cycling UK

We love everything about Pony Gallopin. We love the way his mane flows in the wind like Peter Sagan’s used to. We love his ‘never hay die’ attitude as he gamely battles to stay in contact despite getting dropped. We especially love the moment he nearly overcooks it on the left-hander bend before scrambling to correct his line – after all, which novice cat 4 crit racer can’t sympathise with that particular ‘oh shit, oh shit, oh shit’ moment?

What does Pony Gallopin tell us about cycling? He tells us that cycling is still a bit crap, but in a glorious way. He tells us that our races still pass through rural communities, where tiny horses can get loose and join in the fun. He tells us we still have a good few years yet before cycling is a segregated ‘pay to attend’ spectacle, because, if they can’t keep random farmyard animals out of the actual race, how will they ever keep a determined man with a cooler full of beers and a folding stool from sitting at the side of the road and yelling ‘encouragement’?

More important than the lessons about cycling, though, is what Pony Gallopin tells us about ourselves. Pony Gallopin tells us to never stop trying, to believe in our dreams. If a four-legged beast can make it to the pros, then maybe one day you and I can too.

Sadly, Pony Gallopin did not make it over the line inside the timecut and was promptly disqualified.

Pony Gallopin is all of us and we are all Pony Gallopin.