WorldTour Wrap: how to tell your Teuns from your Theuns - Road Cycling UK

The Vuelta a España begins on Saturday in Nîmes and the lineup is looking particularly stellar. Which means, with a lot of big names indisposed, the week just gone has thrown up some unexpected winners, exciting days in the saddle and plenty of WTF moments.

The UCI WorldTour resumed with the BinckBank Tour (or Eneco Tour, for those still living like it’s 2016), while the Arctic Race of Norway and Colorado Classic couldn’t help but steal a few headlines too.

Tom Dumoulin bags the big BinckBank bounty (pic – Sirotti)

Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin bagged the big BinckBank bounty, while the Arctic Race went to a Belgian whose name sounds like ‘turns’ (more on that later).

But first, this Colorado Classic oddness was much worthier of our collective attention…