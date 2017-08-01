Former British champion Peter Kennaugh signs for Bora-hansgrohe for 2018 - Road Cycling UK

Former British champion Peter Kennaugh signs for Bora-hansgrohe for 2018

Manxman set to leave Team Sky after eight years with British WorldTour team

Two-time former British champion Peter Kennaugh will leave Team Sky after eight seasons, with the Manxman set to sign for Bora-hansgrohe for 2018.

Kennaugh and BMC Racing’s Daniel Oss are two of the first confirmed transfers for the new season, with pro cycling’s transfer window opening today (August 1).

The Manxman, a gold medallist on the track in the London 2012 team pursuit, has spent his entire professional career with Team Sky since joining them at their inception in 2010.

But the 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Bora-hansgrohe, which will see him link up with the likes of Peter Sagan, Leopold Konig and Rafal Majka, with the promise of pursuing new ambitions with the team.

Peter Kennaugh, a Criterium du Dauphine stage winner in June, will ride for Bora-hansgrohe next year, targetting Grand Tour stage wins and week-long stage races (pic – Sirotti)

Team manager Ralph Denk believes the Manxman can target stage wins in the biggest races, as he showed with his Criterium du Dauphine stage win on Alpe d’Huez, alongside targeting week-long stage races.

“Peter Kennaugh did an excellent job in the past for Sky, he was several times part of the team winning the Tour,” Denk said.

“However, we think he has still potential to improve as a rider. Being a strong climber, who is also fast in the flat, he should be able to win some stage races, and we want to support his development into this direction.

“Peter will be one of our leaders for one-week tours next year.”

Kennaugh’s departure means only three riders remain from Team Sky’s first season in 2010 – Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Ian Stannard, the latter of whom is also out of contract in the winter.

During his time with Team Sky, he was twice crowned national champion and twice won stages of the Criterium du Dauphine.

He won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2016, having won the Tour of Austria and Coppi e Bartali stage races in 2014.

Kennaugh was twice crowned national champion while with Team Sky, having spent his entire professional career with them (pic: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

“I am very excited to sign for Bora-hansgrohe,” Kennaugh said. “It is a great opportunity for me to begin a new chapter in my career with a team of huge potential.

“Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to all the riders and staff that I have worked with during my time at Team Sky.”

