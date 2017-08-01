Former British champion Peter Kennaugh signs for Bora-hansgrohe for 2018 - Road Cycling UK

Two-time former British champion Peter Kennaugh will leave Team Sky after eight seasons, with the Manxman set to sign for Bora-hansgrohe for 2018.

Kennaugh and BMC Racing’s Daniel Oss are two of the first confirmed transfers for the new season, with pro cycling’s transfer window opening today (August 1).

The Manxman, a gold medallist on the track in the London 2012 team pursuit, has spent his entire professional career with Team Sky since joining them at their inception in 2010.

But the 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Bora-hansgrohe, which will see him link up with the likes of Peter Sagan, Leopold Konig and Rafal Majka, with the promise of pursuing new ambitions with the team.