Alex Dowsett set to join Katusha-Alpecin for 2018 - Road Cycling UK

Alex Dowsett insists Katusha-Alpecin ‘will not regret’ signing him, after it was revealed the British rider will join the team from Movistar next season.

Dowsett, a five-time British time trial champion and reigning Commonwealth Games time trial champion, will add firepower to the Katusha-Alpecin line-up next season after agreeing a one-year deal.

It brings to an end a five-year spell at Movistar since leaving Team Sky at the end of 2012, which saw him win a Giro d’Italia stage in 2013 but also grow frustrated at his lack of Grand Tour opportunities.

The move will see him link up with world champion Tony Martin and Katusha-Alpecin’s marquee new signing Marcel Kittel next season, and the Essex-born rider, 28, hopes to not only pursue time trial success but also add firepower to Kittel’s sprint train.