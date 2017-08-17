Mark Christian and Adam Blythe set for Vuelta a Espana debuts with Aqua Blue Sport - Road Cycling UK

Manx rider Mark Christian will make his Grand Tour debut after being named alongside former British champion Adam Blythe in Aqua Blue Sport’s Vuelta a Espana line-up.

Christian, 26, stepped up to UCI ProContinental level this year and finished seventh at the Tour de Yorkshire, and has been rewarded for his performances with a place in the Irish team’s first ever Grand Tour squad.

Blythe, 27, will also ride the Vuelta for the first time, after a series of narrow misses in 2017 – the Yorkshireman started the year in the national champion’s jersey and has now recorded four second-place finishes without topping a podium.

He has previously ridden the Giro d’Italia on three occasions, but has never started the Vuelta – with this year’s race his first Grand Tour since 2013.