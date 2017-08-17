Track sprint star Becky James announces retirement - Road Cycling UK

Former track world champion and double Olympic silver medallist Becky James has announced her decision to retire from international track sprint racing.

James, 25, released a statement a year on from her silver medals in the keirin and sprint at Rio 2016 to confirm she is ended her racing career.

The Welsh superstar suffered an injury-plagued run-up to Rio, as well as a cancer scare in 2014, but bounced back to finish second behind Kristina Vogel in the sprint and second behind Elis Ligtlee in the keirin.