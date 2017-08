Marcel Kittel, who won five stages at this year’s Tour de France, has signed a two-year deal with Katusha-Alpecin for 2018 and 2019.

German sprint ace Kittel, 29, has spent the last two seasons with Patrick Lefevere’s QuickStep team, after ending his previous contract with Giant-Alpecin a year early.

But he will be reunited with the German caffeine shampoo brand next year, taking on the lead sprinter role which UAE Team Emirates-bound Alexander Kristoff will vacate in the winter.