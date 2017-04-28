Geraint Thomas anticipates unpredictable Giro d'Italia 2017 as Team Sky confirm line-up - Road Cycling UK

Geraint Thomas will co-lead Team Sky at the Giro d’Italia for the first time, it has been confirmed, with the British WorldTour squad revealing their nine-man line-up for the race.

Starting in Sardinia on Friday (May 5), the 100th Giro d’Italia will see the Welshman join forces with Spaniard Mikel Landa for Team Sky.

Thomas won his final preparation race, the Tour of the Alps, last week, but is prepared to expect the unexpected once the Corsa Rosa gets underway.

“My preparation has gone really well and I’m ready. I can’t wait to get there now,” he said.

“The Tour of the Alps was my last race before the Giro and so to win there was obviously a boost to my morale.

“I know it’s going to be a really strong field at the Giro and it will be a tough, unpredictable race but I’m looking forward to it.”