Giro d'Italia 2017: Vincenzo Nibali wins controversial queen stage - Road Cycling UK

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) beat Mikel Landa (Team Sky) in a two-up sprint to win the queen stage of the Giro d’Italia on a hugely controversial day.

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) retained the pink jersey, just, but only after seeing his GC rivals attack as he took an ill-timed comfort break at the foot of the Umbrail Pass.

Landa had attacked the breakaway to lead over the Stelvio and Umbrail Pass, but Nibali’s descending saw him bridge the gap and outsprint his former Astana team-mate to claim the first Italian stage win of this year’s race.

But the big controversy had come at the foot of the final climb, when Nibali – with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) among those in tow – opted to push on with Dumoulin at the roadside.

The Dutchman was forced to climb the final pass alone and had, at one point on the descent, seemingly lost the maglia rosa but he fought back to stay in pink with a 31-second lead over Quintana.