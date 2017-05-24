Giro d'Italia 2017: Pierre Rolland solos to stage 17 win - Road Cycling UK

While the stage was billed as one of the breakaway, however, initially it looked like the uphill start to the stage was not going to disrupt the usual flow of the race.

Three riders went clear from the flag – Rolland, Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) – and the trio were allowed to go clear.

Belatedly, the race roared into action, however – a counter-attack containing Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) gave chase, with the peloton upping the ante in response.

Rolland was first over the top of the stage-opening climb, and after little change to the state of play on the way back down, a huge group broke free of the peloton on the Passo del Tonale.

There was no immediate threat to the GC within that group – in which every team except Katusha-Alpecin was represented – but the gap to the leaders, themselves now nine minutes clear of the bunch, remained high.