When Nikki Brammeier rolls out to contest the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships on Saturday, she will do so as a proud member of Team GB, even if regulations dictate that her cherished national champion’s jersey – a title she has won on three occasions, most recently in Bradford earlier this month – will have to remain at home.

But Brammeier’s latest national triumph, and indeed her appearance on the start list for the worlds, represents further evidence of an indomitable spirit, following a collision with fellow Brit Helen Wyman at the European Cyclo-Cross championships last October and a concussive blow that split her crash helmet.

Yet the recently married Brammeier (née Harris) insists each day of the life she shares with husband Matt, formerly of HTC, Quickstep, and Team Dimension Data, and now of Aqua Blue Sport, is a “dream”.

“Not many people would be able to do a job with their partner, and ride bikes for six hours in the mountains,” she says. “A lot of the guys Matt knows are envious that he gets to go out training with his wife.”