Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

The Abu Dhabi Tour 2017, one of the new additions to the WorldTour calendar for 2017, has attracted a stellar line-up of riders for the four-day race, which starts on Thursday (February 23).

The WorldTour’s leading sprinters will go wheel-to-wheel for valuable UCI WorldTour points on stages one, two and four, including Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel and Caleb Ewan.

And Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana lead the GC men who will be looking to score an early victory over their rivals on the summit finish of Jebel Hafeet on stage three.

Mark Cavendish won two stages of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (pic: RCS Sport)

You can watch all of the action from the United Arab Emirate on British Eurosport, with all four stages being broadcast live.

Here’s when to tune in…