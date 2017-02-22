Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: TV schedule

Watch every stage live on Eurosport

The Abu Dhabi Tour 2017, one of the new additions to the WorldTour calendar for 2017, has attracted a stellar line-up of riders for the four-day race, which starts on Thursday (February 23).

The WorldTour’s leading sprinters will go wheel-to-wheel for valuable UCI WorldTour points on stages one, two and four, including Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel and Caleb Ewan.

 – Abu Dhabi Tour 2017 preview: riders to watch

And Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana lead the GC men who will be looking to score an early victory over their rivals on the summit finish of Jebel Hafeet on stage three.

Mark Cavendish won two stages of the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour (pic: RCS Sport)

You can watch all of the action from the United Arab Emirate on British Eurosport, with all four stages being broadcast live.

Here’s when to tune in…

Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: TV schedule

Thursday February 23: stage one
LIVE: Eurosport 2 – 11.15am
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 6pm; Eurosport – 8.30pm

Friday February 24: stage two
LIVE: Eurosport 2 – 11.15am
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 6pm; Eurosport – 8.30pm

Saturday February 25: stage three
LIVE: Eurosport 2 – 11.15am
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 3.45pm; Eurosport – 8.15pm

Sunday February 26: stage four
LIVE: Eurosport 2 – 4pm
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 8.45pm

