Adam and Simon Yates target Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana in 2017 - Road Cycling UK

British twins Adam and Simon Yates will forego this year’s Tour de France to instead focus on the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana, Orica-Scott have announced.

The 24-year-old Bury-born riders form two parts of the Australian team’s triumvirate of rising Grand Tour contenders, alongside Johan Esteban Chaves, but the Colombian will lead Orica-Scott at the Tour de France.

Adam won the white jersey of Best Young Rider at the 2016 Tour de France, while Simon took a stage win and sixth place overall at the Vuelta a Espana.

Chaves, meanwhile, finished on the podium at the Giro and Vuelta, and will make his Tour de France debut in the summer, before joining the two Brits for the Vuelta a Espana.