Interview: Drops Cycling's Becky Womersley on women's cycling, Yorkshire and cracking the Classics - Road Cycling UK

“There are a lot of people who ride full-time here,” she says of Yorkshire’s sizable pro contingent. “They go out at 9am and they’ve done their training by the time I leave work.”

“You have to really want it and have a lot of motivation,” she says of her own position. “Today, it was raining so hard, when I got back home that I went on the WattBike instead. There’s no point getting ill.”

Womersley cannot pretend to have gone into such a tough game with her eyes shut. Cycling is in some ways the family business of the Womersleys, and, lest we forget, the Robinsons. Becky is the brother of promising ‘cross racer Tom, the niece of Olympian Louise Robinson, and, most significantly, the grand-daughter of Brian Robinson, the first Briton to win a stage of the Tour de France (in 1958), and the first in 1961 to claim overall victory at the Dauphiné.

“Everyone makes a lot of sacrifices; not just the riders, but the staff who’ve volunteered”

Despite such impressive heritage, Womersley insists she was under no pressure to become a cyclist, and was a ballet dancer before the bike held sway; another tough calling, where suppleness and core strength are requisite, and bone-crunching injury is routine, though she laughs at the comparison (“I stopped before I got to that point”). Her cycling career began aged 17 with an unlikely epiphany in a field in Bradford, watching her brother and aunt compete in a round of the National Trophy Series.

Her 2016 campaign was delayed as she finished her university studies and she admits to playing “catch up” with team-mates who had experienced the larger pelotons of European racing by the time she made raced overseas for the first time in July.