Mike Hall dies after being hit by car in Indian Pacific Wheel Race - Road Cycling UK

World-renowned ultra-distance cyclist Mike Hall has died after being hit by a vehicle during the inaugural Indian Pacific Wheel Race.

The race from Freemantle to Perth has been cancelled after Hall was involved in an ‘incident with a vehicle’ on the outskirts of the Australian capital, Canberra, event organisers said in a statement.

Mike Hall has died after being hit by a car during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race (Pic: Anthony Pease/Kinesis)

Hall was one of the leading riders from a 70-strong field to leave Freemantle on March 18. The solo, unsupported race followed a 5,550km route from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and was inspired by the Tour Divide and TransAm – two races Hall had won – and the Transcontinental, which Hall founded in 2013.

Hall was the winner of the first World Cycle Race in 2012 and the 2014 TransAm. The Harrogate-born rider also won the Tour Divide mountain bike race in 2013, before repeating the feat in 2016 and setting a new course record.

Hall turned event organiser with the launch of the Transcontinental Race, a self-supported, ultra-distance race across Europe.

We would like to extend our sincere condolences to Mike’s family and friends at this tragic time. A JustGiving page has been setup to support Mike’s family.