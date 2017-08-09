Luke Rowe faces up to a year out after breaking leg on brother's stag do - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Luke Rowe faces a lengthy injury lay-off after breaking his leg on his brother’s stag do.

Rowe, 27, who finished as lanterne rouge at the Tour de France as he helped Chris Froome claim his fourth overall victory, suffered the injury while white water rafting.

Rowe was celebrating his brother Matt’s stag do, ahead of his marriage to London 2012 gold medallist Dani King.

And the Welsh rider could face a year off the bike having fractured his tibia and fibula after landing awkwardly as he jumped into shallow water.