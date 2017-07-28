And while his victory would be historic – only Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978) have previously won both races in the same year – and the list of rivals also heading for the Vuelta long, Froome is favourite to be crowned champion in Madrid in September.
Starting with a team time trial in Nimes, France, on Saturday August 19, the race features nine summit finishes, including the Alto Hoya de la Mora and Alto de l’Angliru, before concluding in Madrid on Sunday September 10.
And of his chances, Froome said he is relishing the opportunity. “The Vuelta is a race I love racing,” he told teamsky.com. “It’s a vicious race but it’s three weeks that I enjoy.
“I’ve come second three times now and I’d love to win the Vuelta. To win the Tour and the Vuelta in one year would be absolutely incredible. I’ve got that opportunity now and I’m certainly going to go for it.”
Froome is listed at evens with Betway to win the Vuelta a Espana, with 2010 winner Vincenzo Nibali his nearest rival at 3/1.
Also among the former winners set for the start line are three-time champion Alberto Contador, who is 7/1, and 2015 red jersey Fabio Aru, who can be backed at 20/1 after his Tour de France exploits.
Last year’s third-place finisher Johan Esteban Chaves is 25/1, as is his Orica-Scott team-mate Adam Yates, while Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran and third-placed finisher Romain Bardet are 22/1 and 40/1 respectively with Bet365.
