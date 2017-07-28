Chris Froome has been named as bookies’ favourite to win the Vuelta a Espana 2017 and become only the third man in the history of the sport to win both the Vuelta and Tour de France in the same year.

After sealing his fourth Tour de France triumph in five years, Froome has once again confirmed he will take aim at the Vuelta next – a race he has now finished runner-up at on three occasions.

And while his victory would be historic – only Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978) have previously won both races in the same year – and the list of rivals also heading for the Vuelta long, Froome is favourite to be crowned champion in Madrid in September.