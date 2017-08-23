Vuelta a Espana 2017: Alexey Lutsenko wins stage five as Chris Froome extends lead - Road Cycling UK

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won stage five of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana as the breakaway succeeded on the first summit finish of this year’s race and red jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) extended his overall lead.

Lutsenko was the last surviving member of the day’s breakaway, soloing to victory on the uphill finish after attacking Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) with three kilometres left on the climb.

Froome, meanwhile, called for serious pace when the peloton hit the ascent, and when his final domestique, Gianni Moscon, peeled off, the red jersey’s acceleration split the GC group.

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) was the only other rider in the top-ten before the stage to finish with Froome, who now leads by ten seconds overall from Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing).