Vuelta a Espana 2017: Chris Froome claims race lead as Vincenzo Nibali wins stage three - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome is the new leader of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana after Team Sky blew the peloton apart on stage three into Andorra, where Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) claimed victory in the sprint.

Froome finished third, with the four seconds he picked up added to two at the intermediate sprint, and the Team Sky took the red jersey as a result.

As they crested the final climb, Froome and Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) had a gap on all their GC rivals, but Nibali’s group bridged across in the final kilometre, and the Italian sprinted to stage victory.

Froome is the race leader, however – reward for Team Sky having blown the peloton apart on the final climb, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) losing a big chunk of time, and Orica-Scott’s British twins Adam and Simon Yates ceding more than 20 seconds each.