Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matteo Trentin sprints to stage four win - Road Cycling UK

Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors) claimed victory on stage four of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana, outsprinting Juan Jose Lobato (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the highly technical finale.

After Chris Froome (Team Sky) took the red jersey on the race’s first mountain stage, stage three the previous day, stage four was always expected to end in a bunch sprint.

And after doing plenty of work in the bunch, Trentin completed his QuickStep Floors team-mates work to bag their second win in three days.

Lobato was second and Tom van Asbroeck (Cannondale-Drapac) finished third, with Froome safely in the bunch to retain his race lead.