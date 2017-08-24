Vuelta a Espana 2017: Tomasz Marczynski wins stage six as Chris Froome stays in red jersey - Road Cycling UK

Thomas Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal) won stage six of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana from the breakaway, as Chris Froome (Team Sky) retained the red jersey on a lumpy course.

Marczynski outsprinted fellow Pole Pawel Poljanski (Bora-hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (QuickStep Floors) after the three accelerated away from the breakaway late in the stage.

When they went clear, it looked as though they would be swept up by the red jersey group, which had been blown apart by Alberto Contador’s attack.

But good work at the front, and a lack of impetus from the GC group, teed up a three-way sprint for the stage, and it was Marczynski who triumphed.

Froome, meanwhile, now leads by 11 seconds overall after second-placed Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) suffered two crashes – Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) is now second instead, while team-mate Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) stays eighth.