Dubai Tour 2017: Marcel Kittel makes it two from two - Road Cycling UK

Race leader Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) made it two wins from two stages to extend his overall lead at the Dubai Tour, as Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) got boxed in during a messy bunch sprint.

Kittel extended his lead in the blue jersey with a perfectly-timed sprint, beating Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen into second place for the second consecutive day.

Cavendish and British champion Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) both finished inside the top ten again, but the Dimension Data man was left pounding his handlebars in frustration after running out of room with riders all over the road.