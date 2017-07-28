Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic men’s race is a UCI WorldTour race for the first time this year, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) leading a strong list of riders set for the start line.

And if you can’t make it to the roadside in London and the Surrey Hills to watch the action unfold, never fear – BBC are broadcasting the race live on Sunday (July 30).

Matthews, who finished third last year and is racing off the back of winning the green jersey at the Tour de France, is one of a number of Tour stars resuming racing in London.

Tom Boonen was last year’s Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic winner on The Mall (pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Luke Rowe (Team Sky) are also back in action, one week after riding into Paris.

Here’s when to tune in to watch live on TV, or catch highlights on Eurosport…