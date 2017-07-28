Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Previews

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic 2017: TV schedule

BBC One to show men's race live on Sunday afternoon

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic men’s race is a UCI WorldTour race for the first time this year, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) leading a strong list of riders set for the start line.

And if you can’t make it to the roadside in London and the Surrey Hills to watch the action unfold, never fear – BBC are broadcasting the race live on Sunday (July 30).

Matthews, who finished third last year and is racing off the back of winning the green jersey at the Tour de France, is one of a number of Tour stars resuming racing in London.

Tom Boonen was last year’s Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic winner on The Mall (pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Luke Rowe (Team Sky) are also back in action, one week after riding into Paris.

Here’s when to tune in to watch live on TV, or catch highlights on Eurosport…

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic 2017: TV schedule

Sunday July 30
LIVE: BBC One – 3.30pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 6.55pm

Monday July 31
Highlights: British Eurosport – 11am

Topics:

Prudential RideLondon 2017

