Photo gallery: the best of RideLondon in 23 pictures - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Photo gallery: the best of RideLondon in 23 pictures

Rain, pain and glory in London and the Surrey Hills

RideLondon celebrated its fifth anniversary at the weekend, having launched in 2013 as a legacy event following the success of the London 2012 Olympic Games – and the festival of cycling is bigger than ever.

The RideLondon festival packs in all things two-wheeled, with Bromptons and penny farthings among the bikes on show in the capital over the weekend.

Alexander Kristoff won the RideLondon Classic, but more than 100,000 cyclists are believed to have been involved in the weekend as a whole (Pic: Jed Leicester/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)

Elite racing was also an important part of the weekend, from hand cycles to the women’s RideLondon Classique and men’s RideLondon Classic. And that’s before mentioning the closed-roads RideLondon 100 sportive – one of the biggest events on the UK calendar.

– Alexander Kristoff wins RideLondon Classic 2017 on The Mall –

All told, more than 100,000 cyclists are believed to have got involved in some way or another over the weekend, in what was a true celebration of cycling. Here’s some of the best of the action.

It takes all sorts: RideLondon attracted 100,000 cyclists to the capital, from the WorldTour pros to, erm, this pair (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The RideLondon festival has expanded year-on-year, with this year's event including the opportunity to try your hand at riding a penny farthing (Pic: Paul Gregory/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Hand cycle world champion Christiane Reppe leads the way in the RideLondon Hand Cycle Grand Prix (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The Brompton World Championships attracted a big crowd despite the rain. The event sees competitors race to assemble their Brompton before taking part in a criterium (Pic: Jon Buckle/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Shirt, ties and blazers are traditional attire for Brompton racers (Pic: Bob Martin/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Rain lashed down for the UCI Women's WorldTour RideLondon Classique on Saturday (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The criterium takes place around Buckingham Palace and Whitehall, with world road race champion Amalie Dideriksen among the stars in action (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The race came down to a bunch sprint on The Mall... (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
...which in form Coryn Rivera won (Pic: Jon Buckle/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
More than 28,000 riders completed the RideLondon 100 and 46 sportives (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The sportive rolled out from the Olympic Park (Pic: Richard Washbrooke/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The closed road event gives sportive riders the opportunity to get a unique perspective on the capital (Pic: Ben Queenborough/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
While heavy rain fell during Saturday's festivities, Sunday stayed largely fry (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The 100-mile and 46-mile routes head out of the capital via Richmond Park (Pic: Jed Leicester/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Box Hill is one of the key climbs on the sportive route (Pic: Jed Leicester/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The route is designed to take in the highlights of the Olympic road race route, which saw thousands of fans line the road on the Surrey Hills (Pic: Jed Leicester/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, part of the men's UCI WorldTour for the first time in 2017, rolled out from Horse Guards Parade (Pic: Bob Martin/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Staple Lane was among the early climbing tests, with a five-man break leading the way up (Pic: Jon Buckle/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Again Box Hill and the Surrey Hills were the focal point of the race (Pic: Jon Buckle/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Bora-hansgrohe lead the way, with a flurry of attacks coming in the Surrey Hills (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Daryl Impey and Matteo Trentin escaped, and when Trentin was later joined by Jasper Stuyven he stayed away all the way back to central London, only to be caught on The Mall (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
Orica-Scott lead the way past Big Ben, with sprinter Magnus Cort Nielsen their man for the finale (Pic: Ben Queenborough/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)
But it was Alexander Kristoff who unleashed a monster sprint on The Mall to claim victory on the iconic finish line (Pic: Bob Martin/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)

Topics:

Prudential RideLondon 2017

