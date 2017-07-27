Mark Cavendish 'swaps gears for beers' to help launch Amstel's Cold Tub Pub - Road Cycling UK

Having crashed out of the Tour de France injured, Mark Cavendish has “swapped gears for beers” as honorary publican at Amstel’s Cold Tub Pub.

The world’s first ‘ice-bath pub for cyclists’ is coming to the capital for RideLondon weekend, with cyclists invited to take the plunge with a post-ride ice bath and beer.

Mark Cavendish has helped to launch Amstel’s Cold Tub Pub, which is offering ice baths for cyclists during RideLondon weekend (pic: Amstel)

Created as part of Amstel’s “Ride Together” partnership with Prudential RideLondon, the pub – located on Pall Mall – is open on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30, and will be free to attend.

Spaces can be reserved here, with ten-minute slots available in the ice baths before riders can move onto the standard pub seating to watch RideLondon on TV and enjoy the cycling memorabilia on show – but be quick, reserved places are selling out fast.