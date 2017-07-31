Alexander Kristoff sprints to RideLondon Classic 2017 victory on The Mall - Road Cycling UK

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) produced a monster sprint on The Mall to win the 2017 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic ahead of Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott) and Tour de France green jersey winner Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb).

Kristoff surged ahead of his rivals after launching his sprint with 200m to go, to claim his first win since May’s Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race.

Part of the UCI WorldTour for the first time, it looked at one point like a late attack by Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors) would foil the sprinters but the race came back together inside the final kilometre.

Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) was the highest-placed Brit in the bunch sprint, but could not add to his two previous podium finishes as he came in 13th.