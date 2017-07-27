RideLondon-Surrey Classic 2017 preview: seven riders to watch - Road Cycling UK

Fresh from pulling on the Tour de France’s green jersey on the final podium in Paris, Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) heads the startlist for the 2017 RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

Promoted to the UCI WorldTour as part of the expansion of pro cycling’s top tier for this season, 14 of the 18 UCI WorldTour teams will be on the start line at Horse Guard’s Parade.

Tom Boonen celebrates victory in 2016, though it is last year’s third-place finisher Michael Matthews who starts as favourite on Sunday (pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)

And Matthews is one of several riders racing on the back of the Tour de France, with Germans Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), Welsh ace Luke Rowe (Team Sky) and two-time podium finisher Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) also in action.

So who should you be looking out for as the race heads into the Surrey Hills and back for a grandstand finish on The Mall?

Let’s take a closer look…