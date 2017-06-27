Tour de France 2017 preview: King of the Mountains contenders - Road Cycling UK

With 53 categorised climbs on this year’s route, including giants like the Col du Galibier, Grand Colombier and Col d’Izoard, the Tour de France 2017 is definitely one made for the climbers.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) will do battle with the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the mountains, in the race for the yellow jersey, but there will be key contests going on in the race to be crowned King of the Mountains too.

The polka dot jersey is up for grabs, with Rafal Majka (Bora-hansgrohe), winner in 2014 and 2016, in contention once again.

Rafal Majka won the polka dot jersey for the second time in 2016 (pic: Sirotti)

While a difficult one to predict – the way the GC battle plays out is likely to have a big bearing – Majka is not alone when it comes to riders who could win the maillot a pois.

Froome and Quintana are also among the former winners – Froome’s victory in 2015 making him the first man to be crowned King of the Mountains and Tour de France champion in the same year since Eddy Merckx.

And while an aggressive GC battle could mean the yellow jersey contenders clocking some serious points in the mountains, we’ve picked out six other riders who be crowned King of the Mountains at the 2017 Tour de France.