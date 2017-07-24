Tour de France 2017: how much did each team win in prize money? - Road Cycling UK

Share

Racing

Tour de France 2017: how much did each team win in prize money?

Team Sky take home more than €700,000 after Chris Froome's fourth GC triumph in five years

Chris Froome’s fourth Tour de France win in five years helped Team Sky take home a whopping €716,590 in prize money from this year’s race – nearly three times more than the next-highest team.

With Froome’s GC win netting €500,000 for the team, the British WorldTour team were always going to top the money tree, but they increased that significantly thanks to Mikel Landa’s fourth place overall (€70,000) and success in the team classification (€20,000).

Froome’s consistency also saw him finish in the money in the points and mountains classifications, scooping an additional €2,000 and €3,500 respectively.

Chris Froome’s GC win earned €500,000 in prize money, while Team Sunweb’s kitty was inflated thanks to Warren Barguil and Michael Matthews’ achievements (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

Geraint Thomas’ opening stage win was worth an additional €11,000 for the team’s purse, while Mikel Nieve finished 14th overall to add another €2,100.

And with Froome and Thomas wearing the yellow jersey for all but two stages of the race between them, they also took home €9,000 of the maximum €10,000 on offer for that too.

Each team has their own formula, but the €716,590 is generally split between the team’s riders and backroom staff, with everyone from the super-domestiques on the road to the team bus driver likely to take a cut of some sort.

With Geraint Thomas also riding in yellow and Mikel Landa finishing fourth overall, Team Sky were quids-in throughout the race (pic – Alex Broadway/ASO)

But who else took home money at this year’s race? Cannondale-Drapac surged up the money table thanks to Rigoberto Uran’s stage win (€11,000) and second-place overall (€200,000).

The American team were bottom of the pile last time out, but took home €243,250 in total this time around.

Unsurprisingly, Team Sunweb – thanks to the exploits of Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil – are next on the list with €177,790.

Warren Barguil won two stages, the polka dot jersey and the Super Combatif prize (pic – Sirotti)

Matthews and Barguil won two stages apiece, each worth €11,000, while Matthews topping the points classification and Barguil winning the polka dot jersey netted another €25,000 each.

In addition, Barguil finished tenth overall (€3,800) and won the Super Combatif prize (€20,000), while Matthews won five intermediate sprints, each worth €1,500.

Also in the €100,000-plus bracket are Ag2r-La Mondiale, who netted €173,040, largely thanks to Romain Bardet’s third-place overall (€100,000) and stage win (€11,000), and QuickStep Floors with €115,440.

For the latter, Marcel Kittel’s five stage wins were worth €55,000 in total alone, while Dan Martin’s sixth-place overall added €23,000 to the tally.

At the other end of the scale, Bahrain-Merida – who lost team leader Ion Izagirre after a crash in the opening stage time trial – finished with €19,960, while Cofidis, for whom Nacer Bouhanni was only able to score three top-five finishes, and never a top-three, are bottom of the pile on €19,230.

Marcel Kittel won five stages, each worth €11,000, to proper QuickStep Floors up the money table (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Movistar were also among the biggest losers – the Spanish WorldTour team took home €442,080 in 2015, and €229,350 in 2016, but with Nairo Quintana finishing 12th overall and Alejandro Valverde crashing out in the stage one time trial, they took just €24,090 from this year’s race.

Check out the full team-by-team breakdown below.

Tour de France 2017: final prize money breakdown

1) Team Sky – €716,590
2) Cannondale-Drapac – €243,250
3) Team Sunweb – €177,790
4) Ag2r-La Mondiale – €173,040
5) QuickStep Floors – €115,440
6) Lotto-Soudal – €87,590
7) Astana – €81,080
8) LottoNL-Jumbo – €77,250
9) Trek-Segafredo – €69,580
10) Orica-Scott – €66,900
11) UAE Team Emirates – €63,910
12) Dimension Data – €59,710
13) BMC Racing – €59,120
14) Bora-hansgrohe – €55,290
15) Direct Energie – €43,720
16) Wanty Groupe-Gobert – €39,360
17) Katusha-Alpecin – €33,880
18) FDJ – €32,720
19) Fortuneo-Oscaro – €28,150
20) Movistar – €24,090
21) Bahrain-Merida – €19,960
22) Cofidis – €19,230

Supported by

Share

Topics:

Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 News & Features

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Reports

Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome secures fourth overall victory as Dylan Groenewegen wins Champs-Elysees sprint

Dutch sprinter claims first Grand Tour win on final stage in Paris

Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome secures fourth overall victory as Dylan Groenewegen wins Champs-Elysees sprint in Paris
Reports

Chris Froome all-but-seals Tour de France 2017 victory with third place in final time trial

Maciej Bodnar wins final time trial; Froome nearly catches two-minute man Bardet to defend yellow jersey

Chris Froome all-but-seals Tour de France 2017 victory with third place in final time trial
Reports

Tour de France 2017: Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 19 after late attack from breakaway

Chris Froome defends yellow jersey on longest stage of 2017 Tour

Tour de France 2017: Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 19 after late attack from breakaway
Race Tech

Pro bike: Michael Matthews' Giant Propel Disc

The Australian's pre-production, disc-equipped aero bike

Pro bike: Michael Matthews' Giant Propel Disc for the 2017 Tour de France
Race Tech

Pro bike: Ben Swift's Colnago C60

The Briton's Tour de France bike for lumpy stages

Pro bike: Ben Swift's Colnago C60 for the 2017 Tour de France
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production