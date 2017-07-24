Tour de France 2017: how much did each team win in prize money? - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome’s fourth Tour de France win in five years helped Team Sky take home a whopping €716,590 in prize money from this year’s race – nearly three times more than the next-highest team.

With Froome’s GC win netting €500,000 for the team, the British WorldTour team were always going to top the money tree, but they increased that significantly thanks to Mikel Landa’s fourth place overall (€70,000) and success in the team classification (€20,000).

Froome’s consistency also saw him finish in the money in the points and mountains classifications, scooping an additional €2,000 and €3,500 respectively.

Chris Froome’s GC win earned €500,000 in prize money, while Team Sunweb’s kitty was inflated thanks to Warren Barguil and Michael Matthews’ achievements (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

Geraint Thomas’ opening stage win was worth an additional €11,000 for the team’s purse, while Mikel Nieve finished 14th overall to add another €2,100.

And with Froome and Thomas wearing the yellow jersey for all but two stages of the race between them, they also took home €9,000 of the maximum €10,000 on offer for that too.

Each team has their own formula, but the €716,590 is generally split between the team’s riders and backroom staff, with everyone from the super-domestiques on the road to the team bus driver likely to take a cut of some sort.