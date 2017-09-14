UCI Road World Championships 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Previews

UCI Road World Championships 2017: TV schedule

Watch every race from Bergen live on British Eurosport

World titles and rainbow jerseys will be up for grabs in Bergen next week, with the UCI Road World Championships kicking off on Sunday (September 17).

There is action almost every day from the team time trials on the opening day to the elite men’s road race, which closes the Championships, the following Sunday.

– Great Britain squad for Road Worlds announced: Chris Froome in individual time trial –

And you can watch all of the races live on Eurosport, with Chris Froome, Peter Sagan and Lizzie Deignan among the big names in action.

Peter Sagan is bidding for a third consecutive world title (Pic: Sirotti)

Here’s when to tune in…

Sunday September 17 – team time trials
11.00-13.00 – LIVE Women’s TTT – Eurosport 1
14.30-16.30 – LIVE Men’s TTT – Eurosport 1

Monday September 18 – individual time trials
10.00-11.15 – LIVE Junior Women’s time trial – Eurosport 2
12.35-17.00 – LIVE Under-23 time trial – Eurosport 2

Tuesday September 19 – individual time trials
10.30-12.30 – LIVE Junior Men’s time trial – Eurosport 1
14.00-17.30 – LIVE Elite Women’s time trial – Eurosport 2

Wednesday September 20 – individual time trial
12.00-17.00 – LIVE Elite Men’s time trial – Eurosport 2

Friday September 22 – road races
09.00-12.00 – LIVE Junior Women’s road race – Eurosport 2
15.30-17.00 – LIVE Under-23 road race – Eurosport 1

Saturday September 23 – road races
08.00-12.00 – LIVE Junior Men’s road race – Eurosport 2
12.20-16.45 – LIVE Elite Women’s road race – Eurosport 2

Sunday September 24 – road race
09.00-16.15 – LIVE Elite Men’s road race – Eurosport 2

Topics:

UCI Road World Championships 2017

