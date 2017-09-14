UCI Road World Championships 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

World titles and rainbow jerseys will be up for grabs in Bergen next week, with the UCI Road World Championships kicking off on Sunday (September 17).

There is action almost every day from the team time trials on the opening day to the elite men’s road race, which closes the Championships, the following Sunday.

– Great Britain squad for Road Worlds announced: Chris Froome in individual time trial –

And you can watch all of the races live on Eurosport, with Chris Froome, Peter Sagan and Lizzie Deignan among the big names in action.

Peter Sagan is bidding for a third consecutive world title (Pic: Sirotti)

Here’s when to tune in…