Peter Sagan bids for a history-making third consecutive win in the UCI Road World Championships elite men’s road race on Sunday (September 24).

No man has ever won three consecutive world road race titles, and with a reduced bunch sprint expected in Bergen on Sunday, with a finishing circuit not too dissimilar to the closing kilometres of Milan-San Remo, it could play into Sagan’s hands.

Peter Sagan could become the first man to win three consecutive world road race titles (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Can anybody stop him? We’ve taken a look at the men’s contenders below, but first the elite women will be in action on Saturday (September 23), with the Netherlands looking for more success following Annemiek van Vleuten’s time trial win.

With Tom Dumoulin taking the men’s time trial title, the Netherlands will bid for a third rainbow jersey with one of the strongest teams in the women’s race.