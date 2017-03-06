Adam Yates wins GP Industria & Artigianato for second time - Road Cycling UK

Great Britain’s Adam Yates secured the fifth pro win of his career, as the Orica-Scott man claimed victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato for the second time.

Yates won the Italian one-day race in his neo-pro year, back in 2014, and the 24-year-old outsprinted Movistar’s Richard Carapaz and Colombian Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) to claim reclaim his crown in Larciano.

Yates jumped clear as part of a six-man move on the approach to the final climb of the San Baronto and, after testing his rivals’ legs with a couple of attacks, jumped clear in the final sprint to take victory.

And the Brit admits victory was perfect preparation for his next assignment – his first WorldTour race of the year at Tirreno-Adriatico.