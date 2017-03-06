Adam Yates wins GP Industria & Artigianato for second time - Road Cycling UK

Reports

Adam Yates wins GP Industria & Artigianato for second time

British rider bags first victory of the season as Giro d'Italia preparations start to ramp up

Great Britain’s Adam Yates secured the fifth pro win of his career, as the Orica-Scott man claimed victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato for the second time.

Yates won the Italian one-day race in his neo-pro year, back in 2014, and the 24-year-old outsprinted Movistar’s Richard Carapaz and Colombian Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) to claim reclaim his crown in Larciano.

Yates jumped clear as part of a six-man move on the approach to the final climb of the San Baronto and, after testing his rivals’ legs with a couple of attacks, jumped clear in the final sprint to take victory.

And the Brit admits victory was perfect preparation for his next assignment – his first WorldTour race of the year at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Adam Yates sprinted to victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato for the second time (pic: Sirotti)

“I wasn’t lucky, but I’m not renowned as a sprinter so it’s a good win for me,” he said. “I tried to give it some welly on the last climb and have a few digs, but I couldn’t get away from the other guys and had to wait for the sprint.

“It’s really good to come back here and get a second win, the team were fantastic and it’s a great way to go into next week’s Tirreno Adriatico.”

Yates’ team-mates Jack Haig and Robert Power had set the tempo in the reduced leading bunch when the race came together on the penultimate lap.

But when the six-man move went clear, the 24-year-old Brit found himself outnumbered, with both Cannondale-Drapac and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec boasting two riders in the move.

Intelligent riding, and a well-timed, long kick ensured it would be the Orica-Scott man taking victory, however.

The win is Yates’ first since winning the Clasica San Sebastian in 2015, but the Bury-born ace did finish fourth at last year’s Tour de France, claiming the white jersey of best young rider in the process.

He will now lead Orica-Scott at Tirreno-Adriatico, ramping up the preparations for his first Giro d’Italia start – alongside twin brother Simon – in May.

The victory is Yates’ second in the race, having also won in 2014 (pictured) (pic: Sirotti)

GP Industria & Artigianato 2017: result

1) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott – 4.51.00hrs
2) Richard Carapaz (ECU) – Movistar – ST
3) Rigoberto Uran (COL) – Cannondale-Drapac
4) Mattia Cattaneo (ITA) – Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec +3”
5) Egan Arley Bernal (COL) – Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec – ST
6) Simon Clarke (AUS) – Cannondale-Drapac +5”
7) Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) – Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec +18”
8) Filippo Pozzato (ITA) – Wilier Triestina – ST
9) Paolo Toto (ITA) – Sangemini-MG.Kvis
10) Jose Joaquin Rojas (ESP) – Movistar

