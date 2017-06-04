Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Thomas de Gendt wins stage one as breakaway succeeds - Road Cycling UK

Domont held on for second place, while Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) attacked late to snaffle a few seconds, and third place on the day, ahead of the peloton.
Bahrain-Merida’s Sonny Colbrelli led the peloton across the line 59 seconds after De Gendt, meanwhile, with Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) the highest-placed Brit on the day in ninth.
Froome, Yates, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Richie Porte (BMC Racing) et al were all in the bunch, meanwhile, with their true battles likely to come in the latter half of this race.
Criterium du Dauphine 2017: stage one – result
1) Thomas de Gendt (BEL) – Lotto-Soudal – 4.17.04hrs
2) Axel Domont (FRA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +44”
3) Diego Ulissi (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates +57”
4) Pierre Roger Latour (FRA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale – ST
5) Emanuel Buchmann (GER) – Bora-Hansgrohe
6) Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +59”
7) Julien Simon (FRA) – Cofidis – ST
8) Alejandro Valverde (ESP) – Movistar
9) Ben Swift (GBR) – UAE Team Emirates
10) Michael Valgren (DEN) – Astana
General classification
1) Thomas de Gendt (BEL) – Lotto-Soudal – 4.16.54hrs
2) Axel Domont (FRA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +48”
3) Diego Ulissi (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates +1.03
4) Pierre Roger Latour (FRA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +1.07
5) Emanuel Buchmann (GER) – Bora-Hansgrohe – ST
6) Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +1.09
7) Julien Simon (FRA) – Cofidis – ST
8) Alejandro Valverde (ESP) – Movistar
9) Ben Swift (GBR) – UAE Team Emirates
10) Michael Valgren (DEN) – Astana
