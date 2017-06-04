Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Thomas de Gendt wins stage one as breakaway succeeds - Road Cycling UK

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) continued his knack of winning stages from the breakaway to take the first yellow jersey of the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine.

De Gendt soloed to victory, the last surviving member of the day’s break, after dropping fellow escapee Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the undulating stage one’s final climb.

– Criterium du Dauphine 2017 preview: who can prevent Chris Froome winning a record-breaking fourth title? –

Chris Froome (Team Sky), Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) and their fellow GC contenders all finished in a reduced peloton a minute later, meanwhile, as the punchy stage failed to claim any high-profile victims.