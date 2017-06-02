Criterium du Dauphine 2017 preview: who can stop Chris Froome winning a record-breaking fourth title? - Road Cycling UK

Defending champion Chris Froome will bid to add a record-breaking fourth Criterium du Dauphine triumph to his palmares this week and land an early moral blow on his rivals ahead of the Tour de France.

Froome has won three of the last four editions of the race, while Bradley Wiggins won in 2011 and 2012, meaning a British Team Sky rider has topped the Dauphine podium five times in the last six years.

But Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and fit-again duo Fabio Aru (Astana) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) will all be out to stop the 32-year-old and prove they can be serious Tour de France threats too.

Chris Froome is bidding for a record-breaking fourth Criterium du Dauphine win (Pic: Sirotti)

So who is in contention for the yellow jersey this year, and what are we likely to learn from this year’s race ahead of the Tour de France?

Let’s take a closer look at the course and contenders for victory.