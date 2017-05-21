Giro d'Italia 2017: Bob Jungels win in Bergamo as Nairo Quintana claws back time - Road Cycling UK

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) claimed the first Grand Tour stage win of his career in Bergamo, as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second to claw back some bonus seconds overall.

Jungels, in the white jersey, was quickest of the elite 12-man group which contested the finale, while Quintana – who had earlier crashed – claimed a surprise second place and six bonus seconds.

Tom Dumoulin, in the pink jersey – who called for the peloton to slow down when Quintana crashed – finished eighth, and so will carry a 2’41” lead into the final rest day.

Britain’s Adam Yates was also in the 12-man group, finishing fourth and just outside the bonus seconds, to move up to 11th overall, despite losing ten seconds to Jungels in the race for the white jersey.