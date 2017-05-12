Giro d'Italia 2017: Caleb Ewan sprints to stage seven victory - Road Cycling UK

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) sprinted to his first Giro d’Italia stage victory, winning stage seven ahead of Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) and Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe).

Ewan timed his kick on the technical finale to perfection, blasting around the final corner with a length’s lead, and he had plenty in the tank to hold off Bennett and Gaviria behind him.

Team Sky had set a furious pace on the run-in, after a long, slow transitional stage, but the GC remains unchanged with Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) still in the maglia rosa, six seconds clear of Geraint Thomas.