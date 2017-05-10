Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria doubles up with stage five win - Road Cycling UK

Reports

Giro d’Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria doubles up with stage five win

Colombian finishes off superb lead-out as QuickStep Floors continue fine start to race

Fernando Gaviria sprinted to his second stage win of the 2017 Giro d’Italia in Messina, to continue QuickStep Floors’ fine start to the race.

Gaviria bolted out of Irishman Sam Bennett’s wheel to claim his second stage win and, coupled with his efforts at the intermediate sprints, take a dominant lead in the points classification too.

With team-mate Bob Jungels successfully defending his six-second GC lead over Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas, QuickStep head across to mainland Italy in fine shape.

On team-mate Vincenzo Nibali’s home roads, Bahrain-Merida’s Luka Pibernik had earlier thought he had grabbed a stage win – except there was still a lap to go as he raised his hands to celebrate over the finish line.

Fernando Gaviria made it two wins from three stages at the 2017 Giro d’Italia (pic – Sirotti)

Two riders bolted clear of the peloton as soon as the flag dropped, namely Evgeny Shalunev (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice).

With only two riders up the road, it left plenty of points available at the intermediate sprints – which Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) took full advantage of, ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) – but the peloton was otherwise happy to bash out a steady tempo.

Vincenzo Nibali was a hugely popular figure in his home region (pic – Sirotti)

Shalunev and Paterski’s lead was never more than four minutes, and the duo were swept up as the peloton charged through the 15km-to-go banner.

Bora-hansgrohe put the power on at the front, but they had plenty of other teams for company as the pace ramped up on the Messina circuit.

Nibali, in front of his home fans, was among the GC riders brought to the front, while team-mate Pibernik clipped off on the penultimate lap.

The Slovenian – seemingly unaware of the lap-to-go bell’s incessant ringing – thought he was on the final lap and celebrated as he crossed the line, only to have his dreams shattered as he turned to find the peloton still charging in pursuit.

Those on the front of the bunch were unperturbed, with Orica-Scott, Lotto-Soudal and Bora-hansgrohe all well placed on the final lap, before rounding the final roundabout.

Bob Jungels safely defended the pink jersey, aboard his custom Spesh (pic – Sirotti)

Bennett hit the front and opened his sprint up first, but QuickStep Floors had dropped Gaviria off in perfect position for the Colombian to power to a dominant stage win.

Having won in the crosswinds on stage three, this was a very different sprint, but the winning margin was no less impressive.

Bennett held on for third, pipped to second place by Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia’s Jakub Mareczko.

It was QuickStep celebrating on the podium though – now double stage winners, and holders of both the maglia rosa and maglia ciclamino.

Giro d’Italia 2017: stage five – result

1) Fernando Gaviria (COL) – QuickStep Floors – 3.40.11hrs
2) Jakub Mareczko (ITA) – Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia – ST
3) Sam Bennett (IRL) – Bora-hansgrohe
4) Andre Greipel (GER) – Lotto-Soudal
5) Phil Bauhaus (GER) – Team Sunweb
6) Kristian Sbaragli (ITA) – Dimension Data
7) Ryan Gibbons (RSA) – Dimension Data
8) Roberto Ferrari (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates
9) Jasper Stuyven (BEL) – Trek-Segafredo
10) Enrico Battaglin (ITA) – LottoNL-Jumbo

General classification

1) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors – 23.22.07hrs
2) Geraint Thomas (GBR) – Team Sky +6”
3) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott +10”
4) Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale – ST
5) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida
6) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar
=) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb
8) Bauke Mollema (NED) – Trek-Segafredo
9) Tejay van Garderen (USA) – BMC Racing
10) Andrey Amador (CRC) – Movistar

