Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria doubles up with stage five win - Road Cycling UK

Fernando Gaviria sprinted to his second stage win of the 2017 Giro d’Italia in Messina, to continue QuickStep Floors’ fine start to the race.

Gaviria bolted out of Irishman Sam Bennett’s wheel to claim his second stage win and, coupled with his efforts at the intermediate sprints, take a dominant lead in the points classification too.

With team-mate Bob Jungels successfully defending his six-second GC lead over Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas, QuickStep head across to mainland Italy in fine shape.

On team-mate Vincenzo Nibali’s home roads, Bahrain-Merida’s Luka Pibernik had earlier thought he had grabbed a stage win – except there was still a lap to go as he raised his hands to celebrate over the finish line.